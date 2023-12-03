        <
          Arsenal-Liverpool clash headlines third-round FA Cup draw

          • Reuters
          Dec 3, 2023, 08:35 AM ET

          Arsenal will face Liverpool in a blockbuster FA Cup third-round clash in January.

          Sunday's draw saw Manchester United handed a short away trip to League One side Wigan Athletic, while reigning champions Manchester City will host Huddersfield Town.

          The lowest-ranked team in the draw, Maidstone United, will face the winner of Stevenage and Port Vale.

          Meanwhile, bitter rivals Newcastle United and Sunderland will go head-to-had at The Stadium of Light.

          The FA Cup third round is scheduled to take place between January 5-8. The final will take place on May 25.

          Full FA Cup third round draw:

          Luton Town vs. Bolton Wanderers
          Shrewsbury Town vs. Wrexham/Yeovil Town
          Arsenal vs. Liverpool
          Stoke City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
          Norwich City vs. Crewe Alexandra/Bristol Rovers
          West Ham United vs. Bristol City
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley
          Fulham vs. Rotherham United
          West Bromwich Albion vs. Aldershot Town/Stockport County
          Southampton vs. Alfreton Town/Walsall
          AFC Wimbledon/Ramsgate vs. Ipswich Town
          Peterborough United vs. Leeds United
          Millwall vs. Leicester City
          Watford vs. Chesterfield/Leyton Orient
          Sunderland vs. Newcastle United
          Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cardiff City
          Crystal Palace vs. Everton
          Middlesbrough vs. Aston Villa
          Nottingham Forest vs. Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers
          Wigan Athletic vs. Manchester United
          Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town
          Blackburn Rovers vs. Cambridge United
          Gillingham vs. Sheffield United
          Swansea City vs. Morecambe
          Chelsea vs. Preston North End
          Queens Park Rangers vs. Bournemouth
          Coventry City vs. Oxford United
          Brentford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
          Plymouth Argyle vs. Sutton United
          Maidstone United vs. Stevenage/Port Vale
          Newport County/Barnet vs. Eastleigh/Reading
          Hull City vs. Birmingham City