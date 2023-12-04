Transfer Talk: Man United's move for Todibo gathering pace

Craig Burley rips into Manchester United after their 1-0 loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League. (1:30)

The January transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: United look to Todibo to solve defensive issues

Manchester United are considering a move for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo during the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Saturday's 1-0 loss to Newcastle United leaves United two points behind the Magpies in the Premier League table -- where they currently sit seventh -- in addition to being bottom of their Champions League group and out of the Carabao Cup.

Problems at centre-back have contributed to the struggle of Erik ten Hag's side -- both due to injuries and poor form -- with left-back Luke Shaw starting the most recent match in the heart of defence and World Cup winner Raphaël Varane being left on the bench.

In contrast, Todibo has been a key figure in a Nice backline that has conceded a mere five goals in 14 Ligue 1 matches so far this season.

The Red Devils have a long-held interest in the France international and could make a January move, and it is reported that any deal for Todibo will not impact a possible move for Benfica's António Silva, who is Man Utd's priority for the summer transfer window.

Silva, 20, has impressed since enjoying a breakthrough season at Benfica last term and is Ten Hag's number one target for the summer.

Manchester United are plotting a January move for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo according to reports. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus are looking at alternatives after their main January target, Fabián Ruiz, suffered an injury eight minutes into Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 win over Le Havre on Sunday. Calciomercato reports that Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul, Udinese's Lazar Samardzic, Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Nice's Khephren Thuram are all being considered.

- Justin Diehl could leave FC Cologne as a free agent in the summer with Bayer Leverkusen among the clubs pushing for the winger, reports Florian Plettenberg. Many other clubs from within Germany and abroad have enquired about the 19-year-old, while a contract extension isn't completely out of the equation despite concrete talks between the club and player's camp having not yet taken place.

- Manchester United are set to explore a move to sign a defensive midfielder in January, reports Football Insider, who add that this casts doubt on the future of Sofyan Amrabat. The 27-year-old is currently on loan from Fiorentina, but it is felt that the Morocco international has not shown his best at Old Trafford.

- Several clubs are looking at Juan Miranda with the left-back's Real Betis contract ending in the summer, reports Diario Sport, which adds that AC Milan are likely to sign the 23-year-old for around €4 million in January to see off the competition.

- Fenerbahce are looking to make a move for AC Milan midfielder Rade Krunic after negotiations regarding a contract extension for the 30-year-old reached a stalemate, according to Calciomercato. The Turkish Super Lig club had wanted to sign Krunic during the summer and their latest pursuit of the Bosnia & Herzegovina international could be helped by Ismael Bennacer's return from a lengthy injury lay-off.