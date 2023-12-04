Open Extended Reactions

Plenty of goals and a few surprising results as top football leagues in Europe showcased their best yet again over the weekend. Arsenal maintained the top spot in the Premier League with a win while Manchester City and Tottenham played out a thrilling 3-3 draw. Newcastle United defeated Manchester United while Liverpool scored late goals to beat Fulham 4-3.

In LaLiga, Barcelona overcame the challenge from Atletico Madrid thanks to Joao Felix goal while leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Girona registered victories. In Serie A, Inter hit three past Napoli while Juventus, AC Milan and Roma won their respective matches. Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund played out a 1-1 draw in Bundesliga and PSG once again won their match to stay on top of Ligue 1.

ESPN's By The Numbers has the best stats from the weekend:

100

Bukayo Saka's opening goal against Wolves was Arsenal's 100th goal of 2023. They were just the fifth big five European league team to reach the total across all competitions this calendar year after Man City (137), Real Madrid (119), Bayern Munich (111) and Bayer Leverkusen (110).

3

Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski became only the second player in Premier League history to score away to the reigning champions in three consecutive seasons. Danny Murphy did the same in four campaigns running from 2000-01 to 2003-04.

5

Son Heung-min became the fifth player to register a goal, assist, and an own goal in the same Premier League match after Kevin Davies, Wayne Rooney, Gareth Bale and Jacob Ramsey.

80

Fulham went 3-2 ahead in the 80th minute, which the latest Liverpool have ever fallen behind in a Premier League match that they went on to win.

5

Rodrygo has scored in five consecutive games for Real Madrid in all competitions. Only Karim Benzema had longer streaks for the team in the last four seasons (two separate 7-game scoring streaks).

4

Joao Felix has already scored four game-winning goals with Barcelona this season in all competitions (17 games). In 131 matches with Atletico, he had just nine game-winning goals.

3

AC Milan's Mike Maignan has provided at least one assist in each of the last three Serie A seasons. Since 2004/05, he is the only goalkeeper who has more assists in the competition.

6 and 2

With their win over Napoli, Inter Milan have won the most games (six) and conceded the fewest goals (two) away from home in the big five European Leagues in 2023/24 season.

20

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen are on a 20-game unbeaten streak (18 wins, 2 draws and 0 losses) in all competitions, their longest since they went unbeaten in 23 straight games to begin the 1978-79 season when they were in the second division.

Only three Bundesliga teams have longer unbeaten runs to start a season in all comps than Leverkusen this year, according to stats-perform.

6

Serhou Guirassy has scored in his sixth Bundesliga home match in a row. The last Stuttgart player to do so was Mario Gomez in the 2007/08 season (seven home games in a row).

15

With his goal against Le Havre, PSG's Kylian Mbappe has now scored in four matches in a row in all competitions (six goals during span). He is the leading goal-scorer in Ligue 1 with 15 goals this season. No other player has scored more than 7.

100

Wissam Ben Yedder has scored 100 goals at home in Ligue 1. He became the first player to reach this tally since Jean-Pierre Papin in November 1996.

Messi-Ronaldo Watch

15

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr (second in the league) lost a crucial match against leaders Al-Hilal 3-0. Ronaldo produced a superb finish but his goal was ruled out due to offside. He's still the leading goal-scorer in the league with 15 goals while Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored twice in the same match, is second in the list with 13 goals to his name.

