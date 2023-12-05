Transfer Talk: Bayern linked with Lille's Leny Yoro

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern interested in Lille youngster Yoro

Lille defender Leny Yoro is hot property at the minute, with Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg suggesting Bayern Munich are interested in him and TeamTalk linking Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea all with moves for the youngster.

Yoro, 18, has played 13 games in the centre of defence for Lille in Ligue 1 this season, scoring two goals. He has become a key player for Les Dogues; the French side have one of the youngest squads in Ligue 1, but they're currently in fourth place, while also topping Group A in the Europa Conference League.

Yoro's displays have made Bayern excited, who are now said to be monitoring him very closely. Contracted until 2025, the France Under-21 star boasts the best passing accuracy in the French top flight, at 94%.

Yoro's teammate Tiago Santos, 21, is also being targeted by several clubs and he's featured 11 times at right-back this season. Between the two of them, they have formed part of the league's joint-best defence alongside league leaders PSG, conceding just 11 goals.

Bayern Munich could secure the signatures of Lille's Leny Yoro but face huge competition from other clubs. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Liverpool's pursuit of Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucouré may have to wait, with the 23-year-old potentially out for the rest of the season through injury, according to Football Insider. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was impressed with Doucoure's performances following his move to Selhurst Park from Lens last summer, and he was considering a move for him in the summer.

- Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen is unhappy at the club and considering a move in January or at the end of the season, according to Florian Plettenberg. The Sky Sports Germany journalist believes that the 24-year-old striker's agency, SEG, is sounding out a potential move next month, with Dortmund seemingly open to letting him go. Malen has several English clubs interested in him and Dortmund would be prepared to part with him if they were to receive a bid upwards to €35 million.

- Chelsea's desire to act in the January transfer window could depend on the form of returning duo Christopher Nkunku and Armando Broja, according to TeamTalk. The Blues have been heavily linked with 24-year-old Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and 27-year-old Brentford forward Ivan Toney, but Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is hoping the return from injury of Nkunku and Broja could boost his side's firepower. The 26-year-old Nkunku and 22-year-old Broja are both returning from knee injuries, and it is hoped the duo can not only help find the net themselves but also bring the best out of teammate Nicolas Jackson.

- Serbian midfielder Lazar Samardzic is being targeted by several Italian clubs, but he's hoping his current club Udinese can reach a deal with Juventus ahead of the January transfer window, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport. The 21-year-old Samardzic was close to moving to Inter Milan in the summer only for the deal to fall through, and Juve are hoping they can experience better luck in prising the rising star away from manager Gabriele Cioffi's side. Contracted until 2026, Samardzic is expected to leave for around €20m. He has played in 14 league appearances for Udinese so far this season.

- Inter Milan could look to make Carlos Augusto's loan spell from Monza permanent in January, or next summer, according to Calciomercato. The 24-year-old left-back has been in fine form in recent weeks, with the Brazilian stepping up in big wins such as the recent 3-0 victory against Napoli. The Brazilian arrived at Inter looking to emulate his compatriot Roberto Carlos, and he's done enough in recent weeks, with his speed and ability to overlap, for the Nerazzurri to want to part with the remaining €7m transfer fee to Monza.