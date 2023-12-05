European Team of the Week: Robinson, Rabiot, Williams star

Open Extended Reactions

Goalkeeper: Lucas Chevalier (Lille | Ligue 1) - 9.05 rating

Lille extended their unbeaten run to eight league matches as they beat Metz 2-0 over the weekend, with young goalkeeper Chevalier key. The 22-year-old made four saves in the victory, two of which came from the penalty spot as he kept out both Simon Elisor and Lamine Camara either side of the break.

Right-back: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle | Premier League) - 9.10

Trippier provided the assist for what proved to be Anthony Gordon's winning goal in the second half against Manchester United on Saturday, and was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet himself having struck the woodwork earlier.

Centre-back: Guillermo Maripán (Monaco | Ligue 1) - 7.99

Monaco bounced back from their 5-2 mauling at PSG last week with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Montpellier on Sunday. Chilean centre-back Maripán was crucial for his side with six clearances -- one of which was off the line -- and two interceptions.

Centre-back: Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg | Bundesliga) - 7.94

Freiburg ended a four-game winless run as they beat Mainz 1-0 at the Mewa Arena on Sunday. Lienhart put in his best showing of the season in the narrow win as he made eight clearances, two tackles and one interception.

Fulham let in four goals but Antonee Robinson, left, still makes the XI. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Left-back: Antonee Robinson (Fulham | Premier League) - 8.62

It speaks volumes of Robinson's performance in Fulham's thrilling 4-3 defeat at Liverpool that, despite playing in a defence that condeded four times, he still makes this XI. The USMNT star made an impressive 13 interceptions at Anfield on Sunday; no player has made more in a Premier League match since the start of the 2009-10 season.

Right midfield: Romain Del Castillo (Brest | Ligue 1) - 9.49

Del Castillo scored goals four and five for the season as Les Pirates secured a 3-0 win over Clermont Foot, with the 27-year-old netting from two of three shots. The winger also completed five dribbles, and made four tackles and interceptions combined, in a stunning display.

Central midfield: Josh Brownhill (Burnley | Premier League) - 8.78

The first of two Burnley players to make the cut, Brownhill netted his third league goal of the season as the Clarets eased to a first home win of the campaign: 5-0 at Turf Moor against fellow promoted side Sheffield United. Brownhill also chipped in with three tackles and one interception.

Central midfield: Adrien Rabiot (Juventus | Serie A) - 9.08

The sole Serie A representative in this team of the week is Juventus' Rabiot. Juve kept on the trail of league leaders Inter Milan with a 2-1 win at Monza, with Rabiot directly involved in both goals. The France midfielder followed up his 12th-minute goal with an assist for Federico Gatti's late winner and had two shots and two key passes in total.

Left midfield: Nico Williams (Athletic Club | La Liga) - 8.75

Williams celebrated his new contract with a goal in their fine 4-0 home triumph over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. The 21-year-old was a menace all game long for the defence and scored with one of two shots, while completing four dribbles and creating two goal-scoring chances.

Striker: Zeki Amdouni (Burnley | Premier League) - 8.97

Amdouni directly contributed to two goals at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon. The Switzerland forward beat Wes Foderingham with one of his two shots, and provided the assist for Luca Koleosho's 75th-minute strike with one of two key passes.

Striker: Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club | La Liga) - 8.87

Guruzeta scored one and assisted another against Rayo Vallecano over the weekend. The 27-year-old opened the scoring midway through the first half and provided an assist for Iñaki Williams midway through the second, while he managed three shots and one key pass.