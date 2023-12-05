Gab Marcotti & Don Hutchison debate what's going wrong at Man United after their loss vs. Newcastle. (1:36)

Manchester United banned a number of news organisations from Erik ten Hag's Tuesday news conference over the manner in which stories about the club are handled.

Journalists from ESPN, Sky, the Mirror and local newspaper the Manchester Evening News were barred from the news conference for publishing stories "without contacting us first to give us the opportunity to comment, challenge or contextualise," according to a club statement.

"We believe this is an important principle to defend and we hope it can lead to a re-set in the way we work together," the statement concluded.

The club's discontent stemmed from a number of reports that emerged on Monday around the battle facing Ten Hag as he tries to maintain the support of his players.

In the news conference, Ten Hag said of the decision to exclude reporters: "They should have come to us first and not gone behind our back printing articles. That is not the right thing to do.

"We have a good relationship, they come to us beforehand and we have a debate about it."

Ten Hag also commented on the reports of growing discontent within his squad.

"I listen always to my players and I give them always opportunities to tell, if the players have a different opinion of course I will listen," Ten Hag said.

"But they haven't told me. Or maybe one or two. But it is about in general, the majority, they want to play like this -- proactive, dynamic, brave, that is what they want."

United face Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday.