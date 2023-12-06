Transfer Talk: Newcastle planning transfer spree in January

Nedum Onuoha explains why Manchester City are confident they will retain the Premier League title despite sitting behind Arsenal and Liverpool in the table. (2:16)

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Newcastle set for busy January in transfer window

Newcastle United could make as many as five signings in January, according to the Sun.

The Magpies are keen to add reinforcements to their squad to build on manager Eddie Howe's start to the season amid hopes of qualifying for the Champions League for the second straight year, and it looks as though they will be busy across the winter transfer window.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is believed to be one of their first priorities, with starter Nick Pope set to be out for some time after suffering a dislocated shoulder. ESPN sources reported on Tuesday that the 33-year-old would be open to joining them. Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is also being considered as an alternative after the 25-year-old lost his place as the starting goalkeeper to David Raya.

The Premier League club are also keen to land a centre-midfielder. Al Hilal star Rúben Neves, 26, is believed to be near the top of their shortlist for that objective, while Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, 28, is also being looked at in the search for a temporary replacement for Sandro Tonali -- who won't return to competitive football until August 2024.

Newcastle are also interested in strengthening their forward line, and it is Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike that is being monitored. Ekitike, 21, has made just a single appearance this season, and he has previously been linked with West Ham.

Aaron Ramsdale or David de Gea could be one of the names that Newcastle United can sign in January. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

- An agreement is close between Inter Miami and Gremio striker Luis Suárez, writes the Miami Herald. Set to become a free agent at the end of the month, the latest indicates that the 36-year-old is now on the verge of a reunion with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. ESPN sources previously revealed in November that the MLS side were keen on securing his signature.

- Barcelona want to extend the loan of forward João Félix, according to Sport. The 24-year-old has impressed for the Blaugrana of late and scored the winning goal against his former club on Sunday as manager Xavi Hernandez's side enjoyed a 1-0 LaLiga win over Atletico Madrid. That has seen him become a key priority for the LaLiga champions to keep at the club, but unless their rivals are willing to lower their €70M valuation, they will instead look to reach an agreement over a new loan that will include a mandatory permanent option.

- Talks are continuing between Juventus and the representatives of striker Dusan Vlahovic, reveals Calciomercato. The Bianconeri are said to have received offers for the 23-year-old's signature over the summer, but with no club coming close to their valuation, they are now focused on securing his future at the Allianz Stadium. He has scored five goals in 12 Serie A matches this season.

- Bayern Munich are closing in on a move for Granada winger Bryan Zaragoza, says El Chiringuito TV. Talks are reported to have already taken place and an agreement is now close over a deal that will see the 22-year-old move to the Bundesliga next season. Zaragoza has been a key player for Granada in the current campaign, having contributed to seven goals in 14 LaLiga matches.

- Multiple clubs in Europe are tracking Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are reported to be among the sides keeping close tabs on the 18-year-old, who has seen all five of his Serie A appearances come from the bench this season. It is said that an offer of €30M would be enough to persuade the Bianconeri to part ways with him.

- Liverpool are keen on Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup, says Ekrem Konur. The 22-year-old Denmark international has been a key player for the Serie A side this season, and it is reported that the Reds are looking to begin their approach to sign him with an offer worth £10M. Frendrup has impressed when deployed in centre midfield in the current Serie A campaign, where he has assisted four goals in 12 games.