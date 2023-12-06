        <
        >

          Liverpool's Joel Matip suffered ruptured ACL, says Klopp

          • Reuters
          Dec 6, 2023, 06:05 PM ET

          Liverpool defender Joel Matip has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters following his side's 2-0 Premier League win away to Sheffield United on Wednesday.

          The 32-year-old limped off in the second half of Liverpool's thrilling 4-3 win over Fulham at the weekend, and the injury was diagnosed following a subsequent scan.

          British media reported that he was likely to miss the remainder of the season.

          "It's an ACL, ruptured -- that's unfortunately what I expected from the first second. It looked like that, very unfortunate, but that's it," Klopp told a news conference.

          Klopp's injury worries were further increased by a knock sustained by World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who had to be replaced in the second half against Sheffield United.