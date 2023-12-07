MLS has fined LAFC $100,000 after a group of fans engaged in "serious misconduct" prior to the Western Conference final against the Houston Dynamo. (0:42)

Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday it has fined LAFC $100,000 and indefinitely suspended the privileges of the supporter group 3252 after the group engaged in "serious misconduct" just prior to the Western Conference final against the Houston Dynamo on Dec. 2.

The penalties also involve the club being subject to "MLS oversight related to security and supporter management processes," according to the league's statement.

In addition to having its supporter privileges suspended for next season, the 3252 -- the section of fans that sit on the north end of LAFC's BMO Stadium -- will have its privileges "restricted" for this Saturday's MLS Cup final against the Columbus Crew, to be held at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

One source with knowledge of the incident told ESPN that the misconduct involved the lighting of around 20 flares, which were not authorized by MLS. The flares created so much smoke that the start of the game had to be delayed.

The flares were lit despite accommodations being granted to 3252 to create what is called "safe smoke."

"In coordination with MLS, LAFC agrees to conduct a full investigation of the incident and violators will be subject to further penalties, indefinite bans (including MLS Cup) and all appropriate legal action," the statement read in part. "The comprehensive review will focus on improving security and supporter management processes for 2024 and beyond."

LAFC is attempting to win a second MLS Cup in a row on Saturday after beating the Philadelphia Union in the final in 2022.