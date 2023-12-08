Herculez Gomez breaks down the United States' group in the 2024 Copa America, with heavy-hitters Uruguay predicted as favorites to get through. (0:49)

The draw for next summer's Copa America has placed the tournament host United States in a group with the competition's joint all-time champions Uruguay, while fellow Concacaf invitees Mexico will face Ecuador.

Current title-holders and defending champions Argentina -- tied with Uruguay for the most Copa titles of all time -- are set for a clash against two-time winners Peru in the group stage, and in the fourth group, nine-time winners Brazil will take on 2021's third-place finisher Colombia.

CONMEBOL's Copa America will have a total of 16 teams, including six Concacaf invitees: 2023-24 Nations League semifinalists Mexico, the U.S. Jamaica, Panama, as well as the two winners of play-in games (Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica vs. Honduras) that will be held on March 23.

Alongside the U.S. in its start to the competition in Group C are Uruguay, Panama and Bolívia. Uruguay was the highest-ranked non-seeded team the U.S. could face in the first round.

"If there's not pressure, you don't get diamonds," U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said.

The top two teams in each group move on to the quarterfinals. If the U.S. advances, it would meet Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica or Honduras. By winning its group, the U.S. might avoid a quarterfinal against the Brazilians.

"You know what's lurking around the corner in Group D, most likely, so you want to try to finish first," Berhalter said. "Brazil is one of the favorites to win the tournament, so it's going to be a real challenge in that next round, so you'd like to play them in the semifinals."

With a home-field advantage and a roster filled with promising young players, the hosts will aim to build off their top-four finish in the 2016 edition of the tournament that was played on U.S. soil for the first time. Chile beat Argentina on penalty kicks in the 2016 final following a 0-0 draw.

In Group B, Mexico are joined by Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica.

Struggling in their last three tournament invitations that failed to provide a run past the quarterfinal stage, Mexico, which won the 2023 Gold Cup, will look to turn their fortunes around after a stunning 7-0 loss to Chile in their most recent Copa America appearance in 2016.

World Cup champions Argentina kick off their tournament run against Group A opponents Peru, Chile, and the winners of Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago.

Brazil, joined in Group D with Colombia, Paraguay, and the winners of Costa Rica vs. Honduras, will seek to bounce back after a recent run of worrisome World Cup qualifying matches and a second-place finish as hosts of the 2021 Copa America.

The Copa America is comprised of a group stage that runs from June 20-July 2, quarterfinals on July 4-6, semifinals on July 9 and July 10, a third place match on July 13, and the final on July 14.

Earlier this week, the 14 U.S. venues that will host Copa America matches were officially unveiled. The semifinals will take place at Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) and Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina), while Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida) will host the final.

Seven of the Copa América stadiums are among the 11 U.S. sites to be used for the 2026 World Cup: Arlington; Atlanta; East Rutherford; Houston; Inglewood; Kansas City, Missouri; and Santa Clara.

The opening game will be on June 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia between Argentina and the winners of Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago.

In the previous Copa America in 2021, Argentina defeated tournament hosts Brazil 1-0 in the final.

Copa America 2024 draw

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, winners of Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

Group C: The United States, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, winners of Costa Rica vs. Honduras