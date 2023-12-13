Champions League soccer is back for the final match day! Europe's premier club competition has provided plenty of exciting matchups, top talent and drama in the 2023-24 season. With eight matches on Wednesday across the continent, we'll know who advances to the round of 16, who enters the Europa League and who is knocked out completely.

Enjoy the play-by-play from all the matches as Newcastle United host AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain visit Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade face Manchester City and more.