Transfer Talk: Man Utd plan shock move for City's Phillips

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Phillips to switch sides of Manchester?

Manchester United have made Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips their top priority for the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

Amid speculation over the 28-year-old's future, City boss Pep Guardiola said on Friday that he was "so sorry" the lack of game time the England international has received since his £42 million move from Leeds United in 2022. Phillips has seen just 216 minutes of action across all competitions so far this term.

While Guardiola can't see a place for the midfielder in his team, under pressure United manager Erik ten Hag is believed to be a big fan of Phillips and feels that he would be a perfect fit for the direction the Dutchman wants the Red Devils to go in. United's new investors are also said to be keen to bring in a core of English players and Phillips is still being picked consistently for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions.

Man United are currently watching the situation very carefully, with it being felt that Phillips will go out on loan in January until the end of the season, after which he will then look for a permanent departure from the Etihad.

The cross-town move would likely be controversial, but it is claimed that Guardiola wouldn't stand in Phillips' way as he wants the situation resolved as quickly as possible. There would be even greater controversy if Phillips ended up at Old Trafford given the rivalry that exists between Man Utd and Leeds.

- Manchester City want to sign Club Brugge winger Tajon Buchanan during the January transfer window, reports The Daily Star, which adds that a move would require around £50m. The 24-year-old's contract runs until the summer of 2025 and he is unlikely to sign a new deal, which could play into Club Brugge letting the Canada international depart, although there will be competition from Internazionale.

- Manchester United have made RB Leipzig striker Loïs Openda their top priority for the January transfer window, says The Mirror, which adds that Tottenham Hotspur have also been watching the 23-year-old. Openda joined Die Roten Bullen from Lens for £35m during the summer, but it would now reportedly take £75m to sign him.

- Juventus are interested in signing Lazio winger Felipe Anderson if the 30-year-old is available as a free agent in the summer, reports Calciomercato. The Brazilian's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and Lazio president Claudio Lotito has paused negotiations as he wants to see an upturn in the winger's form before offering him a four-year deal worth €3.5m per season.

- Real Madrid have opened talks with Reading about a move for 18-year-old forward Caylan Vickers, according to The Sun, which adds that the Royals want £1m and a percentage of the funds earned from any future move. Arsenal have been tracking the teenager while Leicester City, Norwich City and Celtic have also sent scouts to watch him.

- Lyon see the midfield as a key area to strengthen to aid their hopes of staying in Ligue 1 and are hoping to bring in AC Milan's Rade Krunic, according to Le10Sport, although they will face competition from Fenerbahce for the 30-year-old. Lyon are also looking at Real Betis' Guido Rodríguez and Stade Rennais' Baptiste Santamaria as alternative options for that position.