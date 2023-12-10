Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have set a new Women's Super League (WSL) attendance record as a crowd of 59,042 watched Jonas Eidevall's team beat Chelsea 4-1 at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The North-London side held the previous attendance record after they drew 54,115 for their home fixture against Liverpool in October earlier this season.

An Alessia Russo brace and goals from Beth Mead and Amanda Ilestedt saw Arsenal move level on points with Chelsea, who remain in first place owing to their superior goal difference.

Attendances in the WSL have risen by 200% since England's triumph at Euro 2022 and Arsenal have consistently drawn high numbers for its games over the past two seasons.

Of the six WSL games that have attracted a crowd in excess of 40,000, five have been held at the Emirates. The club had a sell-out crowd of 60,063 last season for their Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg.

"Breaking our own WSL attendance record is another landmark moment. We're proud of our women's team, our fantastic supporters, and our passionate people across our club -- all of whom have contributed to this moment. The hard work that got us here will continue as we remain focused on nurturing the connection with our supporters, Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham said in a statement on Sunday.

"It's been encouraging to see attendances and broadcast viewing figures grow this season across the WSL. We want to ensure that we drive this level of support consistently, season after season, as we continue to accelerate the sustainable growth of the women's game."

Arsenal's next WSL fixture at the Emirates is against Manchester United in February and the club announced that it is the fastest selling women's game in the club's history, with 25,000 tickets already sold.