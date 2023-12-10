The LaLiga fixture between Granada and Athletic Club was suspended on Sunday after the death of a fan inside the stadium.

The game had kicked off as planned but was halted after 17 minutes, with Granada explaining there was a "medical emergency" in the stands.

LaLiga later confirmed the match had been postponed and would be replayed at a later date.

"Granada vs. Athletic Bilbao has been suspended following the tragic death of a fan at the Estadio Nuevo los Cármenes," the league said in a brief statement.

"Our condolences go out to their family and friends, as well as to all Granada CF fans.

"A rescheduled date and time for the match will be announced in the near future."

Iñaki Williams had given Athletic an early lead before the game was stopped, with both teams in agreement that the match should be suspended.

"LaLiga and the two clubs have all agreed to call off the match due to the death of a fan at Los Cármenes," Athletic said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Athletic Club expresses its deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with the person's family and loved ones."