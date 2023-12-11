Transfer Talk: Barca plan overhaul with Alonso out, Lo Celso in

Open Extended Reactions

The January transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Xavi eyes Barca rebuild

Xavi Hernandez is looking to rebuild his Barcelona squad in January and beyond, with Sport linking defender Marcos Alonso with a move to Saudi Arabia next summer, and Mundo Deportivo suggesting Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is on the Barca boss' wanted list.

Lo Celso has been identified as a player that Xavi feels can provide a vital connection for Robert Lewandowski in attack. Lewandowski, who himself has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, is in need of some assistance behind him following the injury to Gavi.

The problem for the Catalan boss is that the arrival of Vitor Roque in January means there's little to no room left in the budget for Lo Celso, which limits Xavi to loan signings.

Barca's slim squad has been stretched in recent weeks, exacerbated by Gavi's withdrawal, but it's unlikely Spurs would allow Lo Celso to leave. The 27-year-old has 18 months left on his contract, and he is in good form, scoring two goals in recent weeks against Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Alonso is set to leave Barcelona in the summer of 2024 rather than in the January transfer window, with Saudi Arabia the most likely destination.

The 32-year-old Spaniard has been linked with a move away from the Blaugrana in January, but he has stated his intention to see out the season. Moreover, if he were to play a certain number of minutes between now and May, he would be entitled to extend his stay for a further season, but that appears unlikely. Alonso has recently been missing in action with a back injury.

Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto & Simon Stacpoole/Offside

PAPER GOSSIP

- Football Insider believes that Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to let striker Richarlison leave the club in January in order to sign Ben Godfrey from Everton. Brazil international Richarlison has been among the goals this weekend, netting two in Spurs' home win against Newcastle United on Sunday. However, the 26-year-old has failed to settle in north London, and Spurs are now hoping to receive offers from Saudi Arabia to free up some funds to strengthen their beleaguered defence.

- Liverpool and Manchester United have joined the race for the signing of Fulham midfielder João Palhinha, according to Teamtalk. Bayern Munich were close to securing the 28-year-old in the summer, but the deal fell through at the final hurdle. And now, it appears as though the Portugal international would prefer to stay in the Premier League. Palhinha signed a contract extension in September which ties him to the club until 2028, but Fulham are expecting offers in excess of ££60m in the January transfer window.

- Manchester City defender Rúben Dias is attracting interest from around Europe, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. Konur says that the 26-year-old defender is being watched by a number of top clubs despite a run of inconsistent form in recent weeks.

- Juventus' pursuit of winger Jadon Sancho could be made more difficult by Borussia Dortmund, who are keen to see the 23-year-old winger return "home" in January, according to Calciomercato. Sancho has seen little game time at Manchester United under the tutelage of Erik Ten Hag and so is widely expected to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window.