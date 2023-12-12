Transfer Talk: Chelsea mull Gallagher future as Spurs eye deal

Open Extended Reactions

The January transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Gallagher set to depart Chelsea?

Chelsea are considering parting ways with midfielder Conor Gallagher in January amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, reports the Daily Mail.

Gallagher has 18 months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and, with no sign of a new deal for the England international, Chelsea may look to facilitate his departure in January. The west London outfit are reportedly struggling to comply with the Premier League spending rules and the outlet suggests that the Blues are cautious of being dragged into long-term negotiations with Gallagher, which could see his value diminish.

It is reported that rivals Tottenham would be interested in striking a deal for Gallagher, should he be made available, with the midfielder almost joining Spurs last summer.

The Cobham graduate has featured heavily for new Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, making 18 appearances in all competitions and managing four assists, however, Chelsea are desperate to add to their attacking options, and the hope is by offloading Gallagher, funds will be made available to land a high-profile forward.

The report indicates that Chelsea have identified Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Napoli star Victor Osimhen as potential targets to lead the line for the Blues, who have managed a disappointing 26 goals in 16 Premier League games so far this season.

Conor Gallagher could be the latest Cobham graduate to be moved on as Chelsea look to remodel their squad in January. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Aston Villa are monitoring RB Salzburg midfielder Oscar Gloukh, according to Football Insider. The report suggests that the 19-year-old has attracted the attention of many clubs in Europe following an impressive season thus far, netting six goals and five assists across all competitions. However, the Israel international is under contract with Salzburg until 2027, meaning they are under little pressure to part ways with the teenager.

- RB Leipzig would prefer to keep forward Timo Werner, however they will not stand in his way should he wish to depart the club, Florian Plettenberg has revealed. The Sky Sports Deutschland journalist says that Werner does not currently plan on leaving the German outfit following encouraging conversations with the club to try and get the best out of the 27-year-old. However, there is reported interest from Manchester United and other Premier League clubs, which could turn Werner's head.

- Chelsea striker Armando Broja is not considering a move to the Turkish Super Lig, according to Fabrizio Romano. It is reported that Broja has attracted interest from Turkey as well as a number of rival Premier League clubs. Broja has made nine appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, notching one goal, however, with the Blues keen to balance the books, he could be moved on this winter.

- Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has attracted the interest of Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq, and could make a €10 million move in January, says Ekrem Konur. Martial, 28, has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and reports suggest that United will not look to extend his deal.

- Arsenal have held talks with defender Reuell Walters as they look to extend the 18-year-old's contract, reports the Evening Standard. Walters will be out of contract with the north London outfit in the summer and, whilst he is yet to make a senior appearance for the club, has regularly been named as a substitute for the Gunners. The report indicates that Arsenal believe Walters has a big future and are eager to agree upon a new deal with the right-back with a number of Premier League rivals and other clubs in Europe circling.