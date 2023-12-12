European Team of the Week: Aubameyang, Lacazette, Porro star

Open Extended Reactions

Each week, we will bring you the best performers across Europe's top five leagues (English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga, French Ligue 1 and Italian Serie A) using the unique WhoScored ratings system.

The ratings are based on a comprehensive algorithm that uses Opta data during live matches, with over 200 raw statistics, that gives us a single rating from 1-10 (1 being bad; 10 being excellent) weighted according to a player's influence within a game.

Find out more about how the ratings are calculated at WhoScored here. And these are the top players from the last round of action.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Lopes (Lyon | Ligue 1) - 8.77 rating

Lyon have made an abysmal start to the season but managed to secure only their second league win of the campaign as they beat Toulouse 3-0 over the weekend. It wasn't plain sailing though, as they needed Lopes in top form to wrap up the three points. The 33-year-old made six saves in total, one of which was from a first-half penalty to deny Thijs Dallinga, in a solid outing.

Centre-back: Patrick Mainka (FC Heidenheim | Bundesliga) - 8.74

The first of two FC Heidenheim representatives, Mainka starred as Frank Schmidt's side secured a 3-2 win over Darmstadt. Mainka netted a second-half brace at the Voith-Arena and won seven aerial duels as well.

Centre-back: Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth | Premier League) - 8.48

Bournemouth earned their first league win at Old Trafford on Saturday, and did so comfortably as they beat Manchester United 3-0. Senesi netted for the second game running, beating goalkeeper André Onana with his only effort, while eight clearances, two tackles and one interception helped Bournemouth to a clean sheet.

Centre-back: Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham | Premier League) - 8.44

Adarabioyo put in a sound display in Fulham's 5-0 win over West Ham. He was on hand to net the Cottagers' third shortly before the break and was able to frustrate the Hammers' offence as the 26-year-old made five clearances, two interceptions and won four aerial duels.

Right midfield: Pedro Porro (Tottenham | Premier League) - 8.39

Porro registered his fifth assist of the season in the 4-1 win over Newcastle as he provided for Richarlison on the hour mark, that assist coming from one of three key passes. He also did all he could to protect Spurs' goal as he made three tackles and one interception.

Central midfield: Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad | La Liga) - 8.84

Real Sociedad extended their unbeaten run to four games in fine fashion as they dismantled Villarreal 3-0 away from home. Merino was the star performer for La Real having been directly involved in two of three goals, following up his first-half strike with an assist for Takefusa Kubo on the stroke of half-time from respective returns of three shots and one key pass.

Central midfield: Jan-Niklas Beste (FC Heidenheim | Bundesliga) - 8.84

Beste became the first player to register a hat trick of assists in a Bundesliga match this season as he shone in Heidenheim's 3-2 win over Darmstadt. That trio of assists came from five key passes, while an additional two tackles helped the 24-year-old to impress.

Left midfield: Junior Dina Ebimbe (Eintracht Frankfurt | Bundesliga) - 9.56

Ebimbe was key as Frankfurt romped to a shock 5-1 win over Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and he found the back of the net twice from four shots. The 23-year-old worked tirelessly off the ball, too, as he made four clearances, three tackles and one interception in a fine showing.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in fine form for Marseille. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Striker: Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon | Ligue 1) - 9.28

The star player from Lyon's 3-0 win over Toulouse, Lacazette netted a hat trick as struggling OL earned a much-needed three points. The captain led by example with his three goals coming from five shots in what was the 32-year-old's best performance of the campaign.

Striker: Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt | Bundesliga) - 9.13

Marmoush was directly involved in three of Eintracht's five goals against Bayern, as the Egypt international followed up his 12th-minute opener with a pair of assists either side of half-time.

Striker: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille | Ligue 1) - 9.22

The 34-year-old Aubameyang has been in imperious form of late and maintained his fine run with two goals and one assist as Marseille beat Lorient 4-2. His brace came from three shots and his assist from three key passes as the Gabon striker tore the Lorient backline to shreds.