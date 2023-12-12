Open Extended Reactions

Having done admirably well to qualify for the knockout round of the AFC Champions League in 2022, both Johor Darul Ta'zim and BG Pathum United failed in their quest to do so again this season.

And that was even before this week's final pair of Group I matches.

But with JDT arguably able to depart the tournament with their heads held high, the same cannot be said for BGPU.

On Tuesday, despite trailing at halftime, the Southern Tigers - aided by BGPU being reduced to ten men shortly after the restart -- mustered a spirited fightback to claim a 4-1 win off the back of a Bergson da Silva double and late efforts by Endrick and Arif Aiman.

In many ways, the performance and result epitomised JDT's efforts in Asia's premier club competition this season.

They were far from perfect but they never stopped trying, which always gave them a chance of getting a result.

And with the perennial Malaysia Super League champions guaranteed a spot in next season's AFC Champions League Elite -- even when Asian football's top tier is reduced from a 40-team competition to just 24 clubs -- this year's travails will ultimately stand them in good stead.

After all, it was never going to be an easy route to the round of 16 from the moment JDT discovered their group-stage fate.

Two-time ACL champions Ulsan Hyundai. Japanese heavyweights Kawasaki Frontale. And quarterfinalists from last season in BGPU.

Granted, JDT also came up against Ulsan and Kawasaki in 2022 and somehow managed to finish top and be the only team from their group to advance to the last 16 for the first time ever.

Still, there was an element of luck in the way they did progress in dramatic fashion with the last kick of their final group-stage outing then.