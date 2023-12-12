Chelsea have condemned the online abuse directed towards England forward Lauren James following Sunday's 4-1 loss at Arsenal, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old could have been shown a straight red card for appearing to stamp on Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti in the 70th minute, five minutes before being replaced by Mia Fishel in the top-of-the-table clash at Emirates Stadium.

Lauren James was the victim of online abuse following Chelsea's 4-1 defeat to Arsenal. Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Image

"The club stands strongly against any form of abuse and discriminatory behaviour. Discrimination has no place at Chelsea Football Club or in any of our communities," Chelsea said in a statement.

"We will take action against any individual that we can identify. We stand with you, Lauren."

The defeat erased Chelsea's three-point lead at the top of the WSL table. The west London club have 22 points from nine games, level with second-placed Arsenal and three points ahead of Manchester City.

Chelsea next travel to Bristol City on Sunday.