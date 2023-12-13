Transfer Talk: Real Madrid, Man City keeping eye on Alphonso Davies

Craig Burley can't quite believe Manchester United have managed to finish bottom of their Champions League group. (0:59)

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man City, Real Madrid focused on Davies' contract situation

Manchester City and Real Madrid are on red alert as Alphonso Davies' contract negotiations have stalled at Bayern Munich, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The 23-year-old defender's current deal expires in 2025, and Bayern's offers of a new deal have reportedly fallen short of Davies' expectations of €10-13 million per year.

Bayern are currently unwilling to pay the Canadian that much because they are not entirely satisfied with his performances in recent weeks.

Real Madrid have serious interest in Davies and have reportedly contacted his agents regarding a possible deal.

The Canada skipper, who has helped his side to five Bundesliga titles including the treble in 2020, wants to be paid in line with the club's biggest stars.

Manchester City have held interest in Davies previously and will no doubt be keeping an eye on the situation.

Real Madrid and Manchester City will be looking to acquire Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

- Getafe will consider trying to buy Mason Greenwood from Manchester United and will also profit from a 20% sell-on clause if he moves elsewhere, according to The Athletic. Greenwood joined the Spanish side on a season-long loan in the summer and has seven goal contributions in 13 appearances so far. Greenwood's United contract runs up to 2025, but the 22-year-old is unlikely to feature for the Red Devils again. United initially tried to reintegrate the forward into the squad after charges of sexual assault were discontinued but changed their stance after considerable backlash to their plans.

- Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo has not explicitly rejected Bayern Munich, hough chances of a January transfer are slim, Sky Sports Germany reports. The 24-year-old seems likely to stay at Barca after Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel spoke to him on the phone last Friday, highlighting to Araújo his intentions to play him primarily as a centre-back. The Uruguayan has been highlighted as a "dream target" for the German champions.

- Eintracht Frankfurt lead the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan, according to Fabrizio Romano. Girona are also interested in a loan deal under different conditions, but it is understood that the Dutch midfielder will leave the Red Devils. The 26-year-old has featured just once in the league this season and just 42 times since signing from Ajax in 2020.

- Liverpool are considering recalling Nat Phillips from his loan spell at Celtic after Joël Matip suffered a season-ending injury earlier this month, the Mirror reports. Matip's ruptured ACL has left manager Jurgen Klopp reconsidering his defensive options, and he is believed to be turning to 26-year-old Phillips, who played a key role in Liverpool's injury-affected 2020-21 season. Phillips has struggled to impress in Scotland and has spent much of his time on the bench.

- Manchester United are eager to sign RB Leipzig forward Loïs Openda, TEAMtalk reveals. Manager Erik ten Hag is keen to reinforce his attacking options, with Anthony Martial expected to leave the club next summer. The 23-year-old Belgian striker has 10 goals and three assists in 14 Bundesliga games for Leipzig since signing this summer, and has a release clause in his contract worth around £70m.