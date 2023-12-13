Julien Laurens explains why Barcelona's form is so concerning after their 4-2 loss to Girona left them fourth in LaLiga. (1:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona president Joan Laporta did not force coach Xavi Hernández to make changes to the squad for Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Antwerp, sources have told ESPN.

Barça announced Monday that Ronald Araújo, Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gündogan would not travel to Belgium with the Spanish champions' place in the knockout rounds already assured.

- Stream LIVE: Valencia vs. Barcelona, Saturday 12/16, 2:50 p.m. ET, ESPN+

However, an updated squad was released for the fixture on Tuesday, with Araujo, Lewandowski and Gundogan all added to the travelling party.

A report later suggested that Laporta had imposed the inclusion of the trio, who all started Sunday's 4-2 defeat to Girona, on Xavi.

Disappointment after that loss to Girona, who are the surprise LaLiga leaders after 16 games, and the fact €2.8 million is available in prize money for each game in the Champions League were said to be behind the decision.

Sources have insisted to ESPN that the decision was made because of a change of itinerary, with Xavi, Laporta and sporting director Deco all agreeing it made more sense to take Araujo, Lewandowski and Gundogan to Antwerp.

Xavi and Joan Laporta are said to have an excellent relationship . Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images