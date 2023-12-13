Open Extended Reactions

Pontypridd United face a total 141 point deduction. BERTRAND LANGLOIS/AFP/Getty Images

Welsh football side Pontypridd United face an historic 141 point deduction after fielding ineligible players and breaching players' contracts, an independent panel has found.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) investigated the Cymru Premier team and the panel found them guilty on all 18 charges, which include not paying players, breaching player contracts, failing to register players correctly with the FAW and fielding ineligible players.

Pontypridd United denied all charges.

The club have been deducted six points with immediate effect for the offences which took place across the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. A further 135 point penalty is suspended but will be imposed if they field any ineligible players before the end of the 2024-25 season.

The panel also added a two-window transfer ban, meaning the club can't sign any players until January 2025.

The total 141 point deduction would mark by far the largest in football history, with Luton Town, AC Milan, Fiorentina and Lazio all suffering 30 point penalties.

Premier League side Everton were deducted 10 points for financial rule breaches in November.

This season's six point penalty means Pontypridd United are now bottom of the league.