England women's team manager Sarina Wiegman and Chelsea coach Emma Hayes are among the finalists, along with Manchester City's treble-winning coach Pep Guardiola, for FIFA's The Best coaching awards, the world football's governing body said on Wednesday.

Guardiola is a firm favourite for the men's award after City won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles last season while Wiegman -- a three-times winner -- is the current holder of the women's coach award.

Wiegman led England to yet another major final when they reached the summit clash at the Women's World Cup, where they lost to Spain.

Also up for the women's coach award is Jonatan Giráldez, who led the Barcelona women's team to the league title with just one loss all season while they also won their second Champions League crown.

Hayes is the third finalist after another successful season where they won the FA Women's Super League and the FA Cup.

Hayes will be leaving Chelsea in May to take up the role of head coach of the United States women's national team.

In the men's category, Guardiola is joined by Simone Inzaghi who led Inter Milan to the UEFA Champions League final while they also lifted the Coppa Italia.

The third finalist is Luciano Spalletti, who ended Napoli's 33-year Scudetto drought when they won the Serie A title with five games to spare.

Both three-coach shortlists were voted on from five initial candidates by a jury of national team captains and coaches, selected media and fans worldwide.

The winners will be crowned on Jan. 15 in London.