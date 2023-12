Open Extended Reactions

Polish side Legia Warsaw will have no fans at their next five European away games, UEFA said on Wednesday, following crowd disturbances ahead of their Europa Conference League match at Aston Villa last month.

Legia fans were barred entry to the match in Birmingham on Nov. 30 following clashes with police outside the stadium and the Premier League side lodged a complaint with UEFA over the behaviour of the club's supporters.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decided to ban Legia from selling tickets to their away supporters for the next five UEFA games for crowd disturbances, acts of damage, throwing of objects and lighting of fireworks.

The club has also been fined €100,000 ($107,880) and ordered to contact Aston Villa within 30 days for the settlement of the damage caused by their supporters.

UEFA has also fined the Ukrainian FA €20,000 for the racist behaviour of their supporters during the Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy, ordering a partial stadium closure during their next home UEFA competition match.