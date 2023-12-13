Herc Gomez recaps what went wrong for LAFC and what worked for Columbus Crew in their battle for the MLS trophy. (1:13)

MLS' 2025 expansion club San Diego FC has announced the addition of U.S. youth national team goalkeeper and former San Diego Loyal player Duran Ferree as their first-ever signing.

The contract for the 17-year-old will go through 2027 with an option for 2028, San Diego announced Wednesday.

According to the club, despite league rules prohibiting the team from adding players until next year, San Diego FC are still allowed to sign "local, San Diego based, young players like Ferree."

"I'm honored to sign with my new hometown club," Ferree said in the club's announcement. "To be part of San Diego soccer history and play for my home city is beyond my wildest dreams.

"This is a testament to all the hard work I've put in to get here and is everything I've been working towards. I am eager to contribute to the growth and success of the Club, and I am excited about the journey ahead with my future teammates and the incredible fans in San Diego."

Duran Ferree appeared for the U.S. at the recent U17 World Cup. Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Ferree, a product of San Diego Loyal's development program, made his professional debut with the now-defunct USL Championship side in 2022.

With the U.S. youth national team, Ferree has earned five appearances, including a start at the 2023 under-17 World Cup.

Among other owners, including a partnership with the Right to Dream academy, San Diego FC are led by Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour, the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation (the first Native American tribe to co-own a professional soccer team in the U.S.) and San Diego Padres' Manny Machado.

"We are excited to have Duran join San Diego FC as a locally developed young talent," Tom Penn, CEO of San Diego FC, said.

"This signing spotlights our commitment to providing opportunities for local talent to flourish right here in San Diego. Duran's San Diego roots, natural talent, and promise for the future make him a valuable addition to our Club."

Last month, the club broke ground on the building of their training facility and local Right to Dream academy that is set to be ready for their inaugural MLS season in 2025.