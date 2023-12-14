Alex Kirkland says that the pressure is building on Xavi to turn Barcelona around amidst a spell of defeats in LaLiga and Champions League. (1:39)

Ferran Torres says people want to "destroy" Barcelona after the Spanish champions suffered a fourth defeat in nine games, losing 3-2 against Antwerp in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Barça had already sealed their place in the round of 16 and progress as group winners after Shakhtar Donetsk's defeat to Porto Group H's other game, but the loss further increased the pressure on coach Xavi Hernández after Sunday's 4-2 reverse against Girona in LaLiga.

Torres lent his support to Xavi and says Barça, who are seven points off top spot in the league but still alive in four competitions, will turn things around.

"We are with the coach and his ideas until the end," Torres, who was on target against Antwerp, told reporters after the match.

"It's easy to criticise the coach, but the players are the ones on the pitch. We know how things work at Barça, people on the outside try to destroy us, to make us nervous, but we will turn things around. There is always a lot of external noise, but we have to live with that."

Ferran Torres' goal wasn't enough to prevent Barcelona suffering a shock loss to Antwerp. Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Arthur Vermeeren gave Antwerp a surprise second-minute lead at the Bosuilstadion only for Torres to equalise for Barça before the break.

Vincent Janssen restored the Belgian side's lead, but 17-year-old Marc Guiu looked to have rescued a point for the Catalan side in stoppage time with his second goal of the season.

However, there was a final twist when Nigeria forward George Ilenikhena, also 17, netted in the 92nd minute as Antwerp secured their first points in this season's competition.

"Yes, I am worried, we are on a bad run, that's two bad results in a row," Xavi said in his post-game news conference.

"We have to be self-critical. We have to improve. Teams are creating chances against us and we are struggling to create our own.

"The players weren't at their best level today, but I don't like to talk badly about individuals. They have more than they are showing. Individual mistakes are costing us.

"It's a question of confidence. The shirt weighs a lot here at this club. We have to pick the players up, but it's still job done in Europe. We are through as group winners and are alive and fighting for four trophies [LaLiga, Champions League, Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey]."

The build-up to the game had been dominated by reports president Joan Laporta had forced Xavi to include Robert Lewandowski, Ronald Araújo and Ilkay Gündogan in the squad after they were initially left out.

Lewandowski eventually started against Antwerp, with Gündogan coming off the bench. Araújo, a booking away from a suspension in Europe, did travel but did not feature.

Sources insisted to ESPN Laporta did not impose anything on Xavi, who complained the saga had "generated unnecessary tension."

"It was an agreement with [sporting director] Deco and the president," he added. "We are in constant communication. You [the media] create controversy where there is none. It makes no sense."

Barça return to action on Saturday when they travel to Valencia in LaLiga after three winless games away from home in all competitions.

"The [Valencia game] is a final," Xavi said. "The bad sensations -- which are external, not internal -- end by winning on Saturday."