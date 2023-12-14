Mexico international winger Jesús "Tecatito" Corona has been sanctioned by Liga MX's Monterrey after sources told ESPN Mexico that he was arrested for driving under the influence on Wednesday morning.

Corona, who is recovering from a left knee sprain, was stopped at a DUI checkpoint and held at a police station before being released after paying a fine, multiple sources said.

"Club de Futbol Monterrey informs that, at the end of Jesús Corona's work session and physical therapy performed this morning in 'El Barrial', a conversation was held with the player, related to facts that contravene the internal sports regulations and the Code of Ethics, for which the corresponding sanction will be applied," read a statement from Monterrey on Wednesday.

"The Institution reiterates its commitment to our Fans and Community that any public conduct of the members of the teams that goes against our Values, violates the official regulations and affects the image, and reputation of the Club will be monitored and categorically sanctioned."

Jesús Corona has struggled to make an impact since returning to Mexico with Monterrrey. Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Corona, 30, recently returned to Monterrey in the 2023 Apertura tournament after a 10-year run in Europe with FC Twente, FC Porto and Sevilla.

Despite arriving to much fanfare, the Mexican national team star has dealt with injury problems that have held him to just eight starts since September.

In the ongoing Liga MX playoffs, Monterrey were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage by Atlético San Luis 2-1 on aggregate. In the second leg, Corona suffered a sprain in his left knee that is expected to keep him out until mid-January.

Crosstown rivals Tigres are hosting Club América in Thursday's first leg of the Liga MX final, which will then close with a second leg in Mexico City on Sunday.