How to watch the 2023 Carabao Cup quarterfinals on ESPN+

There are currently eight teams remaining in the 2023-24 Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle United, Port Vale and West Ham United.

With the quarterfinals getting underway next week, here's everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup and how to watch the upcoming games.

What is the Carabao Cup?

The Carabao Cup, commonly known as the League Cup, is a knockout football tournament that features 92 teams from England's top four divisions (the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two) battling for prize money and a spot in the playoff round of the Europa Conference League. The winners receive £100,000, and the runner-up earns £50,000.

Manchester United won last year's Carabao Cup after defeating Newcastle United, 2-0, in the final on Feb. 26, 2023. Newcastle United got some revenge last month, defeating Manchester United, 3-0, to advance to the quarterfinals of this year's Carabao Cup.

The first League Cup was played during the 1960-61 season. Liverpool leads all clubs with nine titles (including the 2022 Carabao Cup).

How can I watch the Carabao Cup quarterfinals?

The Carabao Cup quarterfinals begin on Dec. 19. Here's the schedule and where to watch:

December 19

Port Vale vs. Middlesbrough - 2:35 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Everton vs. Fulham - 2:35 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United - 2:50 p.m. ET on ESPN+

December 20

Liverpool vs. West Ham United - 2:50 p.m. ET on ESPN+

The Carabao Cup Final will take place on Feb. 25, 2024.

