LONDON -- Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has said it is "a matter of time" before his tenure at the club is successful and insisted he "knows how to win titles."

Pochettino took over at Chelsea last summer and oversaw a squad overhaul that included 11 new signings, but positive results have not immediately followed with his side in 12th place in the Premier League and facing the possibility of remaining in the bottom half at Christmas.

When asked at a news conference on Friday if managing Chelsea was frustrating, Pochettino said: "No, it is amazing. I already know what it means to win titles. At Tottenham, everyone said to me, 'win a title, win a title.' I won one in Paris [the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain in 2022].

"We are suffering after five, six months, but that is a challenge. I think it's a very good thing for us, even if I am so upset. I feel really bad because we want to be in a different position but that is the challenge we are never going to give up on. We are going to fight.

"The challenge is massive but I really believe that we can succeed, it is a matter of time. Of course that is the most difficult thing in football, to keep believing when you do not get the results that you want."

Mauricio Pochettino's side have won 5 league games this season. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

"We will succeed for sure, you will see. Maybe today you can say 'this guy is crazy,' but I am not crazy. I know what I am doing."

Pochettino confirmed that goalkeeper Robert Sánchez will face a "few weeks" out with a knee injury. However, forward Christopher Nkunku could be in line to make his competitive debut after sustaining a knee injury in preseason.

Djordje Petrovic, who arrived from Major League Soccer side New England Revolution in the summer will deputise.

"He [Petrovic] arrived at Chelsea because we believe he has great potential. Of course he is young and came from a different [type of] football in the USA. Now, after four, five months working with us is a moment for him to step up."

ESPN reported on Thursday the club are ready to sanction the departure of several players including Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen and Noni Madueke to help fund their January plans.