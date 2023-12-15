Herc Gomez explains why the exhibition game between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is guaranteed to attract a global crowd. (1:19)

Lionel Messi is headed to Japan as Inter Miami CF will play Vissel Kobe at the Japan National Stadium on Feb. 7, the club announced Friday.

The move adds a fifth game to its preseason schedule that already includes a trip to play the El Salvador national team (Jan. 19) as well as a pair of matches in Saudi Arabia against Al Hilal (Jan. 29) and the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr (Feb. 1).

Another tuneup against the Hong Kong Team in Hong Kong is also on the slate for Feb. 4.

"Vissel Kobe is a powerhouse club in Asia coming off of a historic season after winning the J1 League, so we're thrilled about this opportunity to sharpen our team in a match like this one," Inter Miami chief soccer officer Chris Henderson said in a statement.

"We continue to look for the best ways to prepare for 2024, and feel confident this match and this tour will help us do that."

The Major League Soccer season will begin in February with the schedule set to be announced Wednesday. This will mark the first full season for Messi in MLS after joining Miami in July from Paris Saint-Germain.

Vissel Kobe is the former club of Andres Iniesta, a longtime teammate at Barcelona of Messi and Inter Miami teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Iniesta, who appeared in four times with the club in 2023, will attend the match, according to Miami.

Vissel Kobe previously played MLS side LAFC in a preseason friendly in Los Angeles in 2019.