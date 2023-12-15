Open Extended Reactions

Everton confirmed on Friday that next season will be their last at Goodison Park before they move into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore dock for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

The club, who have played at Goodison Park since 1892, had not previously communicated an opening date for the stadium but had said they planned to have construction completed by late 2024.

The decision to open the stadium for the start of the 2025-26 season was discussed at a meeting with the Fan Advisory Board and confirmed in a blog released by Everton interim CEO and Chief Stadium Development Officer Colin Chong on Friday.

"Firstly, and to be absolutely clear, our decision to not move in mid-season is not because of a construction delay," Chong said.

"It is a Club decision driven by a combination of commercial insight, a comprehensive review of the logistics required, an analysis of the potential impact upon our football operations and, importantly, fan feedback sourced as part of our recent stadium migration survey, which was completed by almost 10,000 Evertonians.

"Everton Stadium remains firmly on track, as scheduled, to be completed in the final weeks of 2024."

Everton received planning permission from Liverpool City Council in February 2020 for the new stadium and work officially began in August 2021.

The new stadium needs to be stress-tested to obtain a Safety Certificate from the council and Chong added that fans will have a chance to "see and sample the new facilities" at these test events.

On Monday, Everton's Merseyside rivals Liverpool conducted a similar safety test prior to the opening of the expanded Anfield Road Stand for the visit of Manchester United on Sunday.

"By the time we close the gates for the final time, Goodison will have been our home for nearly 134 years, with many supporters telling us very clearly about their desire to make sure the Grand Old Lady gets a fitting send-off," Chong said.

"For a while now, the Club has been looking at a series of events, tours and celebrations that will allow us all to pay tribute to one of the world's most iconic and well-known stadiums. Now we know the farewell to Goodison will be a year-long celebration, we can start to firm up those plans and we will begin to reveal more details around what is planned and how fans can get involved later this season."

Everton, who were handed a 10 point deduction earlier this season, are 17th in the Premier League and play Burnley on Saturday.