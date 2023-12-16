The Premier League game between Bournemouth and Luton Town was abandoned Saturday after Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch.

The score was 1-1 in the 59th minute when Lockyer fell to the ground with no other player near him. Players and Luton manager Rob Edwards reacted immediately to get medical attention.

Rob Edwards immediately ran onto the pitch to ensure medical attention arrived to Lockyer quickly. Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Both sides left the pitch six minutes later.

"The fixture between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town has been suspended," Luton Town posted on X.

"All our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer at this time."

Lockyer, 29, was carried off on a stretcher to applause from the crowd after the players had gone to the dressing rooms, and the stadium announcer later informed the crowd that the match had been abandoned.

"The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton has been abandoned due to a player medical incident," the Premier League's official account posted on X.

"Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today's match."

Luton issued a separate statement on X, praising the medical staff involved.

"We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital.

"We don't know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing.

"We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved teammate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation.

"We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks' name inside the stadium at such a difficult time."

The two teams came out to thank supporters and Luton's players were applauded by the home fans, with the visiting side's manager boss Edwards visibly emotional as he walked around the pitch.

Bournemouth also wrote on X after the abandonment, saying, "We're relieved to hear Tom is responsive.

"Our thoughts will continue to be with Tom and his family at this time. We'd like to thank all the medical staff for their quick action as well as everyone inside the stadium for their support and unity during a difficult moment."

Lockyer collapsed during Luton's promotion playoff final win against Coventry City at Wembley on May 27. The center-back spent five days in hospital and had an operation to fix an atrial fibrillation.

Atrial fibrillation causes the heart to beat too fast as the atria contracts in an abnormal, fast, rhythm that prevents the heart refilling with blood before pumping it back around the body again

Lockyer returned for preseason training at Luton after receiving the all-clear.