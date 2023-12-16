Open Extended Reactions

The New York Red Bulls have signed Sweden midfielder Emil Forsberg from sister club RB Leipzig, the teams announced Saturday.

Forsberg, 32, will be registered as a designated player after signing a three-year contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, the MLS team said.

"We are very excited to add a player of Emil's caliber to our club, the amount of experience he has in Europe will be a great addition to our roster," said head of sport Jochen Schneider. "We are grateful for the support from Red Bull Soccer.

"This transfer showcases the Red Bull philosophy of high-intensity and attacking soccer and the power of our multi-club eco system which will benefit our club. Emil is an amazing talent with a skillset that will particularly help develop young players and we cannot wait to see him take the pitch at Red Bull Arena in 2024."

Emil Forsberg scored in his final appearance for RB Leipzig before joining the New York Red Bulls. Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

The announcement came shortly after Forsberg scored to help steer Leipzig to a 3-1 Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim in his last appearance for the club.

Forsberg, who joined Leipzig in January 2015, fired in his team's second goal in the 70th minute, just four minutes after coming on a substitute, then set up Mohamed Simakan for the third in the 74th.

"It was an unbelievable journey," said Forsberg, who joined when Leipzig was in the second division.

Forsberg has been a member of the Swedish national team since 2014, winning 86 caps and scoring 21 goals.

"Emil's experience in Europe will be very valuable to the locker room and we are looking forward to welcoming him to the club," said Red Bulls head coach Sandro Schwarz, who was appointed earlier this week.

"He is a great attacking midfielder that will provide much value to our midfield this season."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.