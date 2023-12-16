Open Extended Reactions

Sevilla fired coach Diego Alonso after his team remained winless in LaLiga on his watch following a 3-0 home defeat to Getafe on Saturday.

Sevilla made the announcement in a short statement moments after what was just Alonso's 14th game in charge. The team was on the brink of the relegation zone.

Under Alonso, Sevilla did not win in eight league games and lost all four of their Champions League matches, finishing bottom of their group. The Uruguayan arrived in October to replace José Mendilibar, who led the club to the Europa League title last campaign.

Diego Alonso was only appointed as Sevilla coach on Oct. 10. Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images

Their only two wins under Alonso came against lower-division rivals in the Copa del Rey.

Sevilla were in 16th place but level on points with Celta Vigo and Cadiz, who were in the drop zone in 18th.

Alonso, 48, had previously managed the Uruguay national team and MLS' Inter Miami.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.