Transfer Talk: Saudi Pro League ramps up Salah pursuit

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Saudis return for Salah

The Saudi Pro League will make a renewed attempt to sign Mohamed Salah and have identified the Liverpool winger their priority for the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Mail.

Al Ittihad made a £200 million offer for the 31-year-old towards the end of the most recent transfer window, which the Reds were able to resist. The Saudi league, however, is now set to make a more strategic attempt to tempt the Egypt international away from Anfield.

Upwards of £750m was spent on new signings by the Saudi Pro League during the summer, and while they are expected to slow down, Salah is seen as an exception.

By the time the summer window opens, Salah will be entering the final year of his current £300,000-per-week contract, which will leave Liverpool with the decision of letting their talisman leave or offering him a big deal to potentially end his career with the club.

Salah did not make an attempt to force a move amid Al Ittihad's interest last summer.

The Saudi Pro League's interest in Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will once again ramp up in the summer. John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Internazionale are looking into a number of transfer options after Juan Cuadrado sustained an Achilles injury, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The options being considered are Lille's Tiago Djaló, Club Brugge's Tajon Buchanan, Monza's Patrick Ciurria, Salernitana's Antonio Candreva and Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier.

- Piero Hincapié is open to a new challenge but Bayer Leverkusen want to keep the 21-year-old, according to Florian Plettenberg, who adds that Liverpool are monitoring the defender but haven't yet made an offer. Italian outlet Calciomercato has suggested that AC Milan are also looking at the Ecuador international, as well as Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior and Barcelona's Aston Villa loanee Clément Lenglet.

- AS Roma and Juventus are both keen on Genoa winger Albert Gudmundsson, reports Corriere dello Sport, which adds that there could be Premier League competition to sign the 26-year-old. Genoa will want around €20m for the Iceland international and offers are expected as soon as January, although it could be difficult to complete a deal that soon.

- Fabio Carvalho is open to re-joining Fulham on loan if Liverpool are able to recall the attacking midfielder from his current spell with RB Leipzig, reports The Mirror, which adds that the Cottagers would be interested in a return for the 21-year-old. Carvalho has played a mere 354 minutes across all competitions so far this term, which has left the Reds unhappy and they have opened a dialogue with the Bundesliga club, who insist that the player remains part of their plans.

- Feyenoord are likely to demand in excess of £60m for striker Santiago Giménez with Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal all interested in a move for the Mexico international, reports Football Insider. A move is more likely to happy in the summer than January as Feyenoord want the 22-year-old to help their push for success in the Eredivisie and Europa League.