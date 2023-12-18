Open Extended Reactions

Roma will meet Feyenoord for a place in the Europa League round of 16 in the pick of the draw from the competition's knockout round playoffs.

Roma defeated Feyenoord in the final of the 2021-22 Europa Conference League, and the sides also met in last season's Europa League at the quarterfinal stage, with Roma again coming out on top, 4-2 on aggregate.

Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, reached the final of last season's competition where they lost to Sevilla on penalties while Feyenoord lifted the Europa League trophy in 2002, beating Borussia Dortmund in the final, and also won in 1974.

The pick of the other ties sees AC Milan take on Rennes.

Milan, who have won the Champions League on seven occasions, have never won the Europa League. They beat Newcastle United in their final Champions League group game this season but finished third behind Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22, 2024. JÃ¶rg SchÃ¼ler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen via Getty Images

The eight group runners-up from the Europa League face eight third-placed sides from the Champions League group stages, with the winners of the two-legged playoffs progressing to the last 16.

The first legs of matches in the knockout round playoffs will take place on Feb. 15, 2024 with the second legs being played a week later on Feb. 22.

The draw for the round of 16 will be held on Feb. 23, 2024 where teams who finished top of their respective groups, such as Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton, will be drawn against the winners of the playoff round.

The Europa League final will be held at the Dublin Arena on May 22, 2024.

Full UEL knockout round playoff draw

Feyenoord v AS Roma

AC Milan v Rennes

Lens v Freiburg

Young Boys v Sporting Lisbon

Benfica v Toulouse

Braga v Qarabag

Galatasaray v Sparta Prague