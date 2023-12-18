Erik ten Hag has labeled Virgil van Dijk's comments after Man United's 0-0 draw with Liverpool as 'his opinion', after the Liverpool captain stated that only one team tried to win. (0:38)

Virgil Van Dijk has insisted he isn't arrogant after his comments in the aftermath of Liverpool's goalless draw against Manchester United drew criticism from United legend Roy Keane.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Van Dijk said: "There was only one team trying to win the game.

"It's frustrating as we were superior in all aspects and they were just hoping on the counter attack to hurt us. In the end they are buzzing with a point and we are disappointed with a point."

The Liverpool captain's remarks didn't go down well with Keane, who who said Van Dijk's comments were a sign of "arrogance."

"Dissing United. He is playing for a club who have won one title in 30 years and he's saying only one team wanted to win, and United are buzzing with a point?" Keane said.

Van Dijk, however, stood by his comments.

"I like Roy Keane, if he said that then it's fine. He is Man United throughout and I understand he could react like that, but I felt what I said and there is absolutely no arrogance in that. Everyone who watched the game probably felt the same. We move on. We had the opportunity and we couldn't score and that's the frustrating part," said Van Dijk.

"Obviously they are not in the best situation and if you come here after you have lost last year with a big number you are going to be more than happy with a point. Everyone could see that. You could see what their game plan was and what we tried to do and I felt what I said was right and we move on.

"If we learn from today I'd be fine with it. We've had many games already this season where we have played against low blocks and done well so we have to learn from it and keep going."

Van Dijk's frustration stemmed from the fact that despite Liverpool were unable to find a breakthrough despite having 69% of the possession and 34 shots.

"I think we did everything to try to win the game. Maybe trying to force it a little bit at times and we could have made a better decision but it was hard to break the low block down and unfortunately we didn't win," Van Dijk said.

The result saw Liverpool fall to second ahead of next Saturday's clash against league leaders Arsenal.