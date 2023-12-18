Open Extended Reactions

Sevilla have appointed Quique Sánchez Flores as their new manager to replace Diego Alonso, the LaLiga club said on Monday.

Sánchez Flores is Sevilla's third head coach of the season following the tenures of José Luis Mendilibar and Alonso.

Sánchez Flores last managed Getafe, where he was dismissed after the club fell into the relegation zone. The 58-year-old Spaniard has also had spells at English side Watford, Espanyol, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Valencia, among others.

"Sevilla FC and Quique Sánchez Flores have reached an agreement for the coach to become the new coach of the first team, signing until 2025," Sevilla said in a statement.

Quique Sánchez Flores has been appointed as the new head coach of Sevilla on a contract that runs until the end of the 2024-25 season. Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sevilla sacked Alonso on Saturday after he managed just two wins since his appointment in October, when he replaced Mendilibar.

Alonso had failed to win a game in the league or in European competition during his nine-week stint, leaving the club reeling in 16th place in the table.

Sevilla, now 17th, next visit fellow LaLiga strugglers Granada in the league on Tuesday.