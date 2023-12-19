Teenage star Endrick speaks to ESPN ahead of his move from Palmeiras to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. (1:17)

Endrick has insisted that he's still "focused on Palmeiras" ahead of his high-profile move to Real Madrid next summer, despite visiting the Bernabeu this weekend.

Forward Endrick, 17, will join Madrid when he turns 18 in July next year, in a deal agreed back in December 2022. He'll continue to feature for Brazilian side Palmeiras until then, having just helped them win this year's Serie A title.

The Brazil international flew into Madrid on Friday and visited the club's Valdebebas training ground, meeting coach Carlo Ancelotti and the first team squad, before attending Madrid's 4-1 LaLiga win over Villarreal on Sunday.

"I'm focused on Palmeiras, even though I know that in the middle of the year I'm going to Madrid," Endrick told ESPN in an interview in Boston last week.

"The season is just about to start and I'm crazy about trophies, so knowing that I have the opportunity to compete in the pre-Olympics, the Copa America and the Olympics, the Brazilian SuperCup, the Brasileirão, the Copa do Brazil... There are some tournaments that I'll start, I'll be registered and then I won't play anymore.

"Knowing that I can win trophies is very good for me, and I hope that I can win as many as possible, so I can feel good."

Endrick played a key role in Palmeiras' Serie A title win, scoring 11 goals in 31 appearances, including in a decisive 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro on Dec. 7.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday that Endrick has to "enjoy the moment," saying the forward is "progressing very well."

"When I return to São Paulo, I'll rest with my family," Endrick told ESPN. "I'll enjoy myself with my father and mother's family, since this is my last year here in Brazil, we will go to [Brazil's capital] Brasilia to stay with them. I hope it'll be an incredible end to the year for me and my family."

The teenager could link up with Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo in an all-Brazilian front three for Real Madrid in 2024-25.

Expectations around Endrick have been high since he became the youngest player to debut for Palmeiras' first team, aged 16, and became the second-youngest goalscorer in the history of Brazil's Serie A.

"It's a great responsibility for me," he told ESPN. "My family, my father and mother, are helping me a lot. That gives me a lot of strength to play for Madrid and make the fans very happy. "I think I'll help Real Madrid a lot, because it's my favourite team. Since I was little, I've dreamed of playing for Real... It's going to be a great story and I'm very happy with this opportunity."

Endrick named Madrid trio Vinícius, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham as his favourite three players.

"They play for Real Madrid, they're young and they're happy there," he said. "I don't need to say anything about their performances right now."

During his trip to Boston -- arranged as part of a sponsorship deal with footwear company New Balance -- Endrick had the chance to watch the Boston Celtics, and meet star forward Jayson Tatum.

"It was very interesting," Endrick said. "I'm glad that the Celtics won and I didn't jinx them, because if I had, I don't think I'd go back! I'm a basketball fan, I always like watching the games... I prefer not to support one team, and just follow the players I like a lot."