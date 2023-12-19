How Champions League underdogs BK Häcken have stunned Europe

Open Extended Reactions

Häcken have stunned Europe this season by reaching the top of Group D at the halfway point. Gunnar Hoffsten - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

When the UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) group stage draw was made, it was seemingly an easy one to predict: Women's Super League champions Chelsea would finish top, of course; Real Madrid would be second, followed by Paris FC who, having knocked out Arsenal and Wolfsburg in the qualifying rounds would make a good fist of it, maybe even beat Madrid, but eventually finish third. And then it would be newly crowned Swedish runners-up BK Häcken, missing key players and still troubleshooting life under a new coach, left to prop up Group D in an obvious last place.

But with seven points from three games -- wins over Paris FC and Real Madrid, as well as a 0-0 draw with Chelsea -- it is Häcken who surprisingly sit atop the group, two points clear of Chelsea and with a seriously good chance of advancing to the quarterfinals with three games to go.

So how have they done it?

One reason comes from the end of their Damallsvenskan season. With 35-year-old coach Mak Lind brought in on July 1 to replace Tottenham Hotspur-bound Robert Vilahamn, Häcken suffered a sizable wobble with only four wins from 10 league games -- including a vital 3-2 loss to rivals Hammarby -- as the reigning champions lost their place at the top of the table on goal difference ahead of the final matchday on Nov. 11.

Just four days before the start of their UWCL group-stage campaign, Häcken were still in with a chance of reclaiming the domestic title, but ultimately their 4-0 win over Pitea wasn't enough and they finished second behind Hammarby (who beat Norrkoping 2-0) by just two goals. Yet there was little time to dwell on that disappointment before traveling to Paris to face the team who had just knocked out the previous season's runners up: VfL Wolfsburg.

As expected, the visitors opted to sit behind the ball for large parts of the match, but went into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals either side of the break from Rosa Kafaji and Anna Sandberg, somehow managing to hold on when Julie Dufour got one back from the penalty spot. In their second game, at home to Madrid, Häcken went a goal down inside 10 minutes, yet some tactical tweaks from Lind at half-time allowed them to attack with more ease and comeback goals from Kafaji and Katariina Kosola ensured the Getingarna -- or "Wasps," so nicknamed for their yellow and black striped shirts -- made it an incredible two wins from two.

Surely they would lose to Chelsea in the next game, though? Right? Not least with Emma Hayes' all-conquering Blues looking for a response after a 4-1 humbling away to Arsenal in the WSL. Häcken defender and Australia international Aivi Luik told ESPN that she was expecting Chelsea to "be out for blood" and to be welcomed with "a bit of a battering" at Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, the Blues did attack, but Häcken refused to budge. Unable to press high up the pitch as they prefer, Lind's team settled into a low block and dared the hosts to find a way through -- giving up 22 shots and 71% possession -- with an injection of pace from the introduction of Monica Jusu Bah to ensure they had an attacking outlet on the counter. But aside from clattering the woodwork twice, Chelsea couldn't find that moment of inspiration as Häcken dealt with their best efforts and held out for a famous 0-0 draw.

Asked after the Chelsea game what was driving Häcken to be so impressive in Europe this year, Luik told ESPN: "I think it's probably a few things. I think [one reason is] the hurt from losing [the title]. I think it's also being the underdog, going out there, having nothing to lose. Also, the way that we're playing and the brave way that he [Lind] wants us to play out from the back and play through the lines. We love that and we love that he has confidence in us to do that."

Häcken coach Mak Lind, 35, has come in and brought a new direction to the team. Gunnar Hoffsten - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

For Luik, the change of direction under Lind has finally galvanised the team and was at its clearest against Madrid.

"Obviously, we have quality players, and we have players who have some experience and whatnot, but it's always tough to adjust," she said. "There were some tweaks and we did have some results that probably didn't go our way. At the end of the day, we had a change of coach and we've welcomed it and I think we've been growing ever since, and it did take us a few months, but I think we're getting there."

With no league commitments, you would think fitness might be an issue for Häcken. But the club have simply continued with their training regimen as if they were still playing Damallsvenskan games, readying themselves for one match a week and not worrying about the extra loading that comes with playing "English weeks." That said, Luik concedes it's strange to be playing into December with no breaks before their season begins again in April.

"It is tough to go from January, through to a World Cup [July 20-Aug. 20], and then barely any breaks straight back into league then Champions League," she said. "That's literally a player who will be playing almost the whole year: that is a lot to ask. For instance, [Sweden international] Elin Rubensson, her loading this year has been insane and is out with injury; she's a key player in our team and we're missing her."

That said, there is a break on the horizon, as the team will be given a couple of weeks off before returning in the first week of January to ready themselves for the last two Champions League matchdays, with another small break slated for February. But first up is the final UWCL matchday of 2023, which will see Häcken host Chelsea at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg on Wednesday.

Ahead of the last game against the Blues, Lind praised the flexibility and adaptability of his squad, but they will need to show more guile in their counter attacks and be ready to weather another onslaught as they did before. Should Häcken finally lose in the Champions League this season, they will still be in a strong position to progress from Group D and the key performance could come on the penultimate matchday when they host Paris FC on Jan. 24.

It's apt that Luik describes the Wasps' squad as "buzzing" over the last few weeks, as they are enjoying training as well as their football under Lind. For a side expected to slip out of the group stage with a whimper, Häcken continue to confound their doubters and there will surely be plenty more surprises on their journey this season.