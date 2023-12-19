Transfer Talk: Chelsea won't let Madueke go on loan in January

Gab and Juls talk about the importance of Rebecca Welch becoming the first woman to referee a Premier League match when she officiates Fulham vs. Burnley. (1:48)

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea will deny any Madueke loan in January

Chelsea will not allow winger Noni Madueke to leave Stamford Bridge on loan in January, reports The Athletic.

The 21-year-old arrived in West London last January from PSV Eindhoven but has struggled for consistent minutes this season, starting just twice for the Blues, leading to speculation that he could be loaned out in January.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

However, the report suggests that Madueke will not be allowed to leave the club on loan, nor will any other established first-team player be allowed to depart on loan either, with such moves only being facilitated for younger players who are in need of senior experience. It is reported that Andrey Santos could meet this criteria, with the 19-year-old likely facing a recall from Nottingham Forest, to be sent back out on loan, after making just two outings for Forest.

The Blues have already met the maximum threshold for players out on international loans, meaning that Madueke would have to be loaned out domestically, which could further deter Chelsea from facilitating a temporary departure.

Chelsea could be set for a busy January themselves in regards to incomings, with Mauricio Pochettino's side enduring a difficult season thus far. The Premier League giants sit 10th in the table, which could see the Blues active in the January transfer market.

Chelsea have made it clear that Noni Madueke will not leave on loan this upcoming January. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- RB Leipzig are unlikely to strike a loan deal for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho in January, suggests Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The 23-year-old fell out with manager Erik ten Hag earlier in the season, leading to reports that the England international would depart Old Trafford in January. Despite Juventus also showing interest, the tweet indicates that Sancho is keen to remain at the Red Devils.

- Liverpool are unlikely to swoop in for Fulham midfielder João Palhinha in January, however, interest remains from top clubs, per Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The tweet reveals that Liverpool are not in the race for the Portugal international, and whilst Bayern Munich are keen to add to their midfield options, the Bavarian outfit view Palhinha as too expensive. The 28-year-old was reportedly close to a move to the Bundesliga champions in the summer, though the deal never materialised.

- Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a move for Real Madrid left-back Fran García in January, reveals Sport. Los Blancos are reportedly not convinced regarding the defender, which could see him depart the Spanish giants in January. However, the report also indicates that Tottenham's Sergio Reguilón is on the list for Dortmund, who are keen to add a new left-back during the January window.

- Arsenal are prepared to wait until the summer to strike a deal for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to Football Insider. The report reveals that a January approach looks unlikely, with Villa setting a valuation of £100 million. However, fresh funds will be available for the Gunners at the end of the season, which could see the north London outfit push for Luiz's signature in the summer, where Villa could be more receptive to a departure, as opposed to losing a key player mid-way through the campaign.

- Lyon are keen on a loan move for Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile, reveals Foot Mercato. The 22-year-old joined Chelsea last January from Monaco and has featured 11 times in all competitions for the Blues, making five appearances this season. The report indicates that whilst the two clubs endure good relations, a deal may be difficult to strike, with the defender keen to remain at Stamford Bridge and, as mentioned, Chelsea reluctant to facilitate many departures in January.