European Team of the Week: Alexander-Arnold, Diaz, Kim star

Each week, we will bring you the best performers across Europe's top five leagues (English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga, French Ligue 1 and Italian Serie A) using the unique WhoScored ratings system.

The ratings are based on a comprehensive algorithm that uses Opta data during live matches, with over 200 raw statistics, that gives us a single rating from 1-10 (1 being bad; 10 being excellent) weighted according to a player's influence within a game.

Find out more about how the ratings are calculated at WhoScored here. Here are the top players from the last round of action.

Goalkeeper: Pietro Terracciano (Fiorentina | Serie A) - 8.61 rating

Lucas Beltran may have been the hero for Fiorentina in their 1-0 win over Verona but the victory was made possible due to an inspired performance by Terracciano. The 33-year-old made a total of seven saves in the win on Sunday, which included an early penalty stop to deny Milan Djuric.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool | Premier League) - 8.81

Liverpool failed to secure all the points despite a dominant performance in their 0-0 draw with Manchester United, however the stalemate marked another impressive showing from Alexander-Arnold. The Reds' creator-in-chief laid on six goal-scoring opportunities and made three tackles in his joint-best rated display of the campaign so far.

Centre-back: Kim Min-Jae (Bayern Munich | Bundesliga) - 8.82

Kim bagged his first league goal of the campaign in Bayern's 3-0 win over VfB Stuttgart on Sunday as Thomas Tuchel's side kept up the pressure on league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. His return of six interceptions and six clearances helped Bayern to a clean sheet.

Centre-back: Benedikt Gimber (Heidenheim | Bundesliga) - 8.49

It's an all-Bundesliga centre-back partnership as Gimber joins Kim at the back. Heidenheim ground out a 1-0 win at Mainz over the weekend with Gimber key having provided the assist for Marvin Pieringer's early strike. In addition, the 26-year-old made nine clearances, three tackles and two interceptions.

Left-back: Dan Burn (Newcastle | Premier League) - 8.60

Burn excelled in Newcastle's 3-0 win over 10-man Fulham on Saturday. He bagged his second Premier League goal of the season in the comfortable victory over the Cottagers, while his work off the ball helped the Magpies to a clean sheet as the 31-year-old won seven aerial duels and made four interceptions.

Right midfield: Mohammed Kudus (West Ham | Premier League) - 9.62

Kudus netted twice in the Hammers' routine 3-0 win over Wolves, getting the better of Dan Bentley with two of three shots, and he drove at the Wolves backline with purpose, too, as the 23-year-old completed three dribbles.

Central midfield: Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham | Premier League) - 8.81

Kulusevski was instrumental in Tottenham's 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Friday night as he directly contributed to both goals. The Sweden international provided the assist for Richarlison's opener on the stroke of half-time and doubled Spurs' advantage midway through the second half from respective returns of three key passes and three shots.

Central midfield: Mario Pasalic (Atalanta | Serie A) - 8.83

Atalanta breezed past Salernitana on Monday night with Pasalic on hand to bag his second goal of the season in a 4-1 home victory. Pasalic hit the back of the net with his only effort on goal and was unfortunate not to grab an assist having made three key passes, while an additional six aerial duels won capped a fine showing.

Left midfield: Nico Williams (Athletic Club | La Liga) - 9.11

Athletic Club gave their hopes of a top-four finish a major boost as they beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Saturday afternoon. Williams scored the second-half goal that confirmed the win, finding a way past Jan Oblak with one of three shots, and he tormented the Atleti backline, completing five dribbles in a fine performance.

Striker: Roberto Pereyra (Udinese | Serie A) - 8.80

Udinese threw away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo over the weekend. The draw may have extended their winless run to five matches but Pereyra could at least step off the pitch with his head held high. The Argentine was directly involved in both goals, following up his assist for Lorenzo Lucca's first-half strike with his second goal of the season 10 minutes after the restart.

Striker: Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid | La Liga) - 8.73

Diaz netted for the third time this season, midway through the second half in Los Blancos' 4-1 win over Villarreal. He struck with one of four shots and was a thorn in the side of the Yellow Submarine backline as he completed four dribbles.