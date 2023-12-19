Craig Burley wonders if Real Madrid losing another starter in David Alaba could help Barcelona bridge the gap in LaLiga. (1:47)

Vinícius Júnior is ahead of schedule in his recovery from injury, sources have told ESPN, with Real Madrid optimistic that the star forward will be available to play in next month's Spanish Supercopa.

The Brazil international suffered a thigh injury in his country's 2-1 World Cup qualifying defeat to Colombia on Nov. 17, and was initially expected to be out of action until February. Sources told ESPN that the player is now being treated as "practically recovered" by medical staff, and a return in Real's Supercopa semifinal with Atletico Madrid on Jan. 10 is now being targeted.

The club's plan is for Vinícius to train every day during LaLiga's Christmas break.

Madrid visit Alaves on Thursday and will then not play again until Jan. 3, hosting Real Mallorca, before a Copa del Rey tie with Arandina on Jan. 6, followed by the trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Supercopa.

Vinícius Júnior last played for Real Madrid against Valencia in LaLiga in November, scoring twice. Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Vinícius has six goals and three assists in 13 games for Madrid so far this season, a campaign which has been disrupted by two muscular injuries.

A hamstring problem in his right leg, picked up in August just three games into the LaLiga season, kept him out of action for a month, followed by last month's injury on international duty.

His last club appearance came on Nov. 11, scoring twice in Madrid's 5-1 thrashing of Valencia at the Bernabeu.

Madrid are currently second in LaLiga, two points behind surprise leaders Girona, with 17 games played.