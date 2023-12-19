Erik ten Hag has labeled Virgil van Dijk's comments after Man United's 0-0 draw with Liverpool as 'his opinion', after the Liverpool captain stated that only one team tried to win. (0:38)

Manchester United have given Donny van de Beek permission to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt, a source has told ESPN.

Van de Beek has travelled to Germany to tie up the deal, although it will not be officially completed until the start of the January transfer window.

The Netherlands midfielder was on the bench for United's 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Sunday but he is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford after struggling to break into the team following his move from Ajax in 2020.

Manager Erik ten Hag is still without injured midfielders Casemiro and Mason Mount but Christian Eriksen was able to return to training on Monday after recovering from a knee problem.

Van de Beek, who was available for transfer in the summer, has only featured twice for United this season.

He's set to join Eintracht Frankfurt until the end of the season. The Bundesliga side also have an option to make the deal permanent, although it's not mandatory.

United are also receiving approaches for Jadon Sancho, who hasn't played since August following his public row with Ten Hag. Sancho's former club Borussia Dortmund and Serie A side Juventus are among the clubs interested.

Meanwhile, a source close to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid to acquire a 25% stake in United has told ESPN that the INEOS team are ready to complete the deal and are just waiting for the "green light" to move forward.

Ratcliffe and INEOS, according to a source, have everything in place to finalise the move and make an official announcement but are waiting for the agreement to be signed off.

Ratcliffe's proposal involves assuming control of the football side of the business, including transfers, while the Glazer family, owners since 2005, will stay on as majority shareholders.

United are not expecting to make major signings in January, in part because of Financial Fair Play concerns.