Veteran forward Thomas Müller has extended his contract with Bayern Munich for an extra year on Tuesday, meaning it now expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Müller, 34, signed with the Bavarian club aged 10 in 2000, and made his senior debut 17 years ago in 2008. He has not played a senior game for any other team.

"I'm happy my journey at FC Bayern is continuing," Müller said. "I want to play my part in us remaining successful, both as a team and the whole club.

"It's important to me to be a foundation and to help steer the team in the right direction. I want to excite our fans with goals, helping create goals, my love of the game, my passion for football -- and hopefully with many more titles."

Thomas Müller played 83 minutes in Bayern's resounding 3-0 win over Stuttgart on Sunday.

Müller has the second-most appearances in Bayern history with 684, winning the Bundesliga 12 times to go with two Champions League titles and six German Cup triumphs.

The Germany international -- part of the World Cup-winning squad in 2014 -- has scored 237 goals and provided 262 assists in that time.

"Thomas Müller belongs to FC Bayern like the Frauenkirche to Munich," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said. "He was born just outside the city, grew up at this club and is already a legend while still playing."

"We're very pleased that Thomas Müller will be staying at FC Bayern for another season," Christoph Freund, Bayern's sporting director added.

"He's a leader both on and off the pitch, always a role model and incredibly valuable for the entire team."

Müller has played in 13 of Bayern's 15 Bundesliga games so far this season, scoring once and assisting four times.