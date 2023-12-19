Erik ten Hag has labeled Virgil van Dijk's comments after Man United's 0-0 draw with Liverpool as 'his opinion', after the Liverpool captain stated that only one team tried to win. (0:38)

Manchester United have told fans not to expect a busy January transfer window, in part, because Financial Fair Play rules (FFP) have "real teeth."

Everton were docked 10 points in November for breaching the Premier League's financial rules while United were hit with a £257,000 fine in July for a "minor breach" of UEFA's rules.

Speaking at a fans' forum, United's Chief Operating Officer Collette Roche said the club would have to be "really disciplined" when it comes to spending money on new players in the future.

"We are not expecting it [the January transfer window] to be particularly busy," Roche said at United's December fans' forum.

"There will always be the possibility of deals around the edges of the squad, particularly in terms of finding opportunities for players who are not playing as much football as they would like.

"However, we have always been consistent in saying that we do not see January as the optimal time to do business and our recruitment strategy remains focused on summer windows.

"We have seen this season that Financial Fair Play rules have real teeth, so we have to be very careful to ensure we remain compliant, and we will. That means being really disciplined on spending going forward, with a balance between incomings and outgoings."

Erik ten Hag may be restricted in January. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

United have agreed to let midfielder Donny van de Beek join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan once the January window opens while there is also interest in Jadon Sancho, who has been exiled from the squad since September.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are expected to take control of recruitment once their minority investment is confirmed but speaking at the forum, interim CEO Patrick Stewart said the deal is a "complicated process."

"I know you [the fans] will be disappointed that we don't yet have an outcome to the strategic review," Stewart said.

"All I can say is that it's a complicated process and the relevant people are working hard to bring it to a conclusion as soon as possible."

United sit seventh in the Premier League table following their 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Sunday and have been eliminated from European competition after finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

It's been a disappointing start to the campaign which has seen Erik ten Hag's team lose more games than they have won.

"As you know it has continued to be a bumpy season so far for the men's first team," Roche told fans.

"We are frustrated with how inconsistent we have been, none more so than Erik and the players.

"We have had some really good performances against Chelsea and Everton, when the team have shown what they can do when they find form.

"Erik, his staff and the players are working really hard to deliver the positive performances we have shown we are capable of, more consistently."