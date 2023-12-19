Herc Gomez recaps what went wrong for LAFC and what worked for Columbus Crew in their battle for the MLS trophy. (1:13)

Open Extended Reactions

New England named two-time MLS Cup-winning coach Caleb Porter as head coach of the Revolution on Tuesday.

Porter replaces interim coach Clint Peay, who took over that role from Richie Williams on Sept. 12.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Williams had been the interim coach since Aug. 1, when Bruce Arena was placed on administrative leave. Arena resigned on Sept. 9 after a six-week investigation into allegations that he used "inappropriate and insensitive" remarks with the team.

New England finished fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season at 15-9-10. The Revs were swept by the Philadelphia Union in the first round of the playoffs.

Porter, 48, has nine seasons of MLS managerial experience. He won league championships with the Portland Timbers (2015) and Columbus Crew (2020).

The 2013 MLS Coach of the Year brings a 113-93-89 record to New England in five seasons with Portland (2013-17) and four with Columbus (2019-22).

"Caleb Porter is a gifted and respected coach with more than two decades of coaching experience who has delivered MLS Cup championships to both of his previous clubs. Caleb has consistently demonstrated the leadership and tactical acumen needed to build a winning team in our league," Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a news release. "We know he is the right person to lead our team, which we believe is already well positioned to compete for trophies."

Porter was the head coach at Akron from 2016-12 and coached the U.S. Under-23 team from 2011-12 before joining the Timbers.

"I'm honored to be named as the head coach of the New England Revolution. I'd like to start by thanking Robert and Jonathan Kraft, President Brian Bilello, and Sporting Director Curt Onalfo for this incredible opportunity," Porter said. "Throughout the interview process, it was clear the character, passion and ambition that the people in this club possess and I immediately felt connected and aligned with their strategy and values. The Revolution have a rich history and I'm driven to build off that strong foundation and help the players add to their legacy with the club.

"Lastly, I'm extremely motivated to reward the supporters for their undying loyalty over the past 27 years. I will work relentlessly to bring the first MLS Cup to this storied club and New England."