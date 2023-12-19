Alexandre Letellier, left, stands with Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma during a training session. Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain reserve goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier, his wife and their two children, were attacked in their home in Hardricourt, in the west suburbs of Paris, at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a police source confirmed to ESPN.

Le Parisien first reported the incident.

Four robbers entered the player's property through the garden, triggering the alarm. Letellier called the police but the burglars still had time to get into the house and threaten the family at knifepoint.

They demanded money, jewellery and luxury items. They punched Letellier's wife, Chloé, in the face to force her to hand them her valuables.

Police arrived quickly and arrested three of the four assailants in possession of what they had just stolen. The fourth suspect has not yet been caught.

Letellier, his wife and their two children, ages 2 and 6, did not require hospitalization, and a club source said the club is supporting them at this difficult time.

Other PSG players have previously been the target of robberies.

Last July, Gianluigi Donnarumma and his girlfriend were tied up, threatened by a weapon and assaulted in a 1 a.m. attack by four aggressors who fled with half a million euros worth of cash, jewellery, watches and luxury items.

In the past, Thiago Silva, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Marquinhos, Ángel Di María, Presnel Kimpembe, Mauro Icardi, Dani Alves and Sergio Rico have all also been burgled in Paris.