Turkish side Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in their Super Lig game against Trabzonspor on Tuesday.

Trabzonspor scored to go 2-1 up through Paul Onuachu, after Istanbulspor felt they should have been awarded a penalty.

Istanbulspor's chairman told the team to withdraw from the pitch and the game stopped in the 74th minute.

Istanbulspor walked off the pitch after protesting a refereeing decision. Kadir Kemal Behar/Anadolu via Getty Images

The incident came on the first day of the resumption of matches following a week-long suspension after the president of top-flight club Ankaragucu last week went on to the pitch and punched the referee.