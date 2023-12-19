Turkish side Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in their Super Lig game against Trabzonspor on Tuesday.
Trabzonspor scored to go 2-1 up through Paul Onuachu, after Istanbulspor felt they should have been awarded a penalty.
Istanbulspor's chairman told the team to withdraw from the pitch and the game stopped in the 74th minute.
The incident came on the first day of the resumption of matches following a week-long suspension after the president of top-flight club Ankaragucu last week went on to the pitch and punched the referee.