JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Pep Guardiola has told his Manchester City players they will get a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to win the Club World Cup on Friday.

City reached the final with a dominant 3-0 win over Urawa Red Diamonds in their semifinal on Tuesday.

They face South American champions Fluminense in Friday's showpiece.

City are heavy favourites to win their fifth trophy in 2023 but Guardiola has warned his squad against taking it for granted.

Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City players to make the most of their opportunity at the Club World Cup. Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"We will go for dinner together, create an environment that everyone knows how important the game is for the club," said Guardiola.

"As I said, to play this final you have to do incredible things, to win the Champions League. Once we're here, it's a trophy you play for once in a lifetime.

"Being here is unbelievable for us, we don't take it for granted, we know we may not be back again."

Meanwhile, City have informed FIFA that Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne will play no part in Friday's final.

Both players have travelled to Saudi Arabia and on Monday De Bruyne was able to train with the squad for the first time after missing three months with a hamstring injury.

Haaland hasn't played since the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Dec. 5 and is yet to return to training. After facing Fluminense, City are next in action in the Premier League against Everton at Goodison Park on Dec. 27.

"Kevin started training yesterday and tomorrow [Wednesday] he trains with us," said Guardiola.

"It's three months [out] but he is getting better. Erling still cannot train. Now we rest and try to do a good performance against Fluminense."